Soccer

Bayern Boss Carlo Ancelotti Blasts Team After Throwing Away 2 Goal Lead in Wolfsburg Draw

2 hours ago

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has slammed his own side for their abject performance against Wolfsburg in Friday night's 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarian giants threw away a two goal lead, with the away side powering back from the deficit in the second half to steal a precious point in the last ten minutes of the match.

Speaking in the wake of the match, via FourFourTwo, the Italian manager didn't hold back on his criticisms of the team performance, offering a staunch critique of the second-half capitulation. Ancelotti claimed:

"We did not play as we wanted. We were slow, without intensity and not compact enough.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

"We did not have the game under control as usual, so the game went like this. Sven (Ulreich) made a mistake, but the result is that we did not play well as a team."


Bayern got the game off to the flyer, with relentless goal machine Robert Lewandowski slotting home a penalty to bag his seventh Bundesliga goal in six matches so far this season. Veteran forward Arjen Robben doubled the lead just before the break, leaving the hosts in a comfortable position going into the second half.

However, Wolfsburg showed far more attacking intent than their opposition in the second half, with star midfielder Maximilian Arnold pulling a goal back after a terrible error from stand-in Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich, before super sub Daniel Didavi stunned the home side with an 84th minute equaliser - slamming home a beautiful finish off the near post.

Bayern have no dropped points in two key matches this season, having previously lost 2-0 in a shock away defeat to Hoffenheim. Ancelotti's men are in danger of letting Borussia Dortmund run rampant at the top of the league, and will be eager to improve their fortunes next weekend against Hertha Berlin.

