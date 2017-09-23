Despite conceding their first goal of the season, Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten run continued after securing a 6-1 win against Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Westfalenstadion.

After a quiet opening 10 minutes, in which Dortmund dominated possession, Thorgan Hazard tested Roman Bürki with a powerful effort on the counter-attack. Captain Lars Stindl threaded a beautiful ball through for the Belgian forward but his shot was met by Bürki, who got two strong hands to the ball.

Tobias Sippel denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a stunning save, turning the ball around for a corner with his outstretched foot. The Gabonese striker met the resulting corner brilliantly but after beating Gladbach's keeper with a shot, the woodwork denied Aubameyang the opening goal of the game.

Having seen two shots fail to hit the back of the net, Aubameyang turned provider and after floating a ball into the middle of the box, Max Philipp guided a right-footed volley into the back of the net.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The German forward then notched his second brace in a week with a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner of Tobias Sippel's goal. After Mahmoud Dahoud pounced on some sloppy play from his old side, ex-Hoffenheim full-back Jeremy Toljan charged down the wing and found Philipp unmarked with a low cross, the 23-year-old smashing the ball into the back of the net.

Philipp then turned provider for Aubameyang right before half-time, the Gabonese striker tapping the ball into an empty net to reach double figures for the season and help round off a dominant first-half performance for die Schwarzgelben.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Just minutes after the restart, Aubameyang got his second goal of the game. Meeting a Mario Götze free-kick, Aubameyang saw his header hit the inside of the post, however, the ball bounced fortunately back to the Dortmund No. 17 and he made no mistake with the simple rebound.

The Gabonese international completed his hat-trick with 30 minutes left. In typical Aubameyang fashion, the striker raced onto a stunning through ball by Mahmoud Dahoud and took the ball around the helpless Sippel before clinically firing the ball into the back.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Almost immediately after, Lars Stindl ended Dortmund's incredible defensive record with a calm finish beyond Roman Bürki after a loose Hazard pass fell at his feet. Dortmund's defensive record lasted an incredible 538 minutes, with Max Kruse of Werder Bremen the last person to score against Dortmund before Stindl.

Julian Weigl, after only just returning from a long-term injury, scored the goal of the game with a stunning half-volley. Hitting the ball beautifully from the edge of the box, Weigl found the top corner to get his first goal for Dortmund in 61 appearances across all competitions.