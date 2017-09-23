Soccer

Diego Costa Fires Final Shot at Antonio Conte After Clubs Agree Terms for Atletico Return

an hour ago

Diego Costa has fired one last shot at Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after the Blues finally agreed a deal to send him back to Atletico Madrid this week, saying that he won't let his good memories at Stamford Bridge be 'tainted' by a single person. 

Conte informed the Spain international by text over the summer that he would not be in his plans for the upcoming season, leading to a very public campaign from Costa to secure a move back to Atletico Madrid after three seasons and two league titles in west London. 

Quoted by MailOnline Sport this week, Costa insisted: "No. I never wanted it to happen this way. I have a special affection for the people at Chelsea. I'm not going to let the image of what I did at Chelsea be tainted by one person. To a certain extent they also made it easier because they were happy for me to leave."

When asked about his conditioning after spending a long summer in Brazil rather than training with his clubmates, he said: "Normal for someone who has been out of action for three months. I’ve done a little bit of training and I’m not as bad as some people are saying," joking "No, I’m not afraid of the scales. Just the training sessions."

On his drawn-out move to Atletico, who he cannot play for until January, he added: "I think it dragged on for too long but in the end there was a happy ending and now I can start to train with my team-mates. I’m never going to be found wanting when it comes to desire to do well. Hopefully things will work out."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters