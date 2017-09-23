Former Spurs Forward Gary Lineker Taunts Arsenal Fans on Twitter

Gary Lineker has been having a bit of fun with Arsenal fans on Twitter this afternoon, jokingly dismissing their team's title hopes.

The former Tottenham striker has often been known to poke fun at his old club's rival fans, frequently exchanging blows with notorious Arsenal fan Piers Morgan.

The much-loved BBC and BT Sport presenter couldn't help himself again today. With Tottenham facing up against West Ham in the early kick-off, and Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City also in action over the course of the afternoon, Lineker cheekily suggested that all of the title contenders would be on Match of the Day.

Match of the Day looks good tonight with all of the title contenders in action. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 23, 2017

Arsenal, of course, are not in action until Monday night, when they face West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates. When this was pointed out to Lineker, he simply replied with 'Indeed'.

Arsenal don’t play til Monday G — V. (@viqash12) September 23, 2017

The Gunners have had a difficult start to the new campaign, picking up just seven points from their first five games, including defeats against Liverpool and Stoke.

Arsene Wenger's men came into the weekend in 12th place, and with the rest of last season's top seven all picking up three points on Saturday, the pressure is on to secure a result on Monday night.