Gareth Bale's Real Madrid Future in Doubt as Ronaldo Demands He's Dropped for Young Ace

Gareth Bale's increasingly fraught relationship with Real Madrid looks set to deteriorate rapidly, as club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded that the Welshman is dropped for rising star Marco Asensio. The young Spaniard has shone when called upon for his side so far this season, scoring twice so far in what has been a sluggish start to La Liga for his side.

As reported by the Express, Ronaldo is keen to see the 21-year-old flourish at the Bernabéu, and would prefer to play alongside him over the likes of Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral.





The Portuguese icon is believed to be eyeing up a potential strike partnership with Asensio, and considers their understanding on the pitch to highly conducive to a successful season for Real.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Real Madrid have endured a tricky start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign, and currently sit nine points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the table, with just eight points from their opening five matches of the season. As well as disappointing draws against the likes of Levante and Valencia, Zinedine Zidane's men also suffered a humiliating 1-0 home defeat to Betis.

Bale has often been the scapegoat for these performances, his every wrong touch seized upon by the apoplectic home support, who are unused to see their side put in such dismal performances. The club achieved a spectacular double last season, winning both La Liga and the Champions League while playing scintillating football.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Fans of Manchester United have been following the Bale saga closely, as the player is reportedly becoming disgruntled with his treatment at the hands of the Los Blancos faithful, and could be angling for a move back to the Premier League. The Red Devils are thought to be his most likely destination, and Bale's future certainly looks to be hanging in the balance for now.