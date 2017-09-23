Impressive Tottenham Lead Premier League Points Charts Despite Silverware Drought

Tottenham have been leading the way for Premier League wins (47) and points (164) since the start of the 2015/16 season.

The impressive stat for the Lillywhites will be marred by their failure to bring silverware back to north London, especially having seen bitter rivals Arsenal claim a respectable amount of domestic success over the last few years.

Since the start of 2015/16, @SpursOfficial have won the most matches (47) and points (164) in the #PL pic.twitter.com/SxWlNyV0wZ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2017

At the end of the 2015/16 season, Tottenham finished in third place in the Premier League despite being in a two-horse race with Leicester City for the majority of the business end of the season.

A 5-1 defeat to 10-man Newcastle on the final day of the season left Spurs one point behind Arsenal, the Gunners overtaking Tottenham thanks to an Olivier Giroud hattrick against Aston Villa.

This season, Spurs have struggled to find top gear. With dissapointing home results against Burnley (1-1) and Swansea, as well as their clash with Chelsea (2-1) that saw a Marcus Alonso double inflict defeat onto Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino's side has three consecutive away trips in the space of a week, a Champions League clash with APOEL being sandwiched between trips to the London Stadium and Kirklees Stadium.