Report: Inter Milan Prepares Swoop for Mesut Ozil

Serie A side Inter Milan are reportedly preparing to swoop for wantaway Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil, as the German international has still not committed his future to the Gunners by signing a new contract. The 28-year-old has just 10 months left on his contract with the Emirates side, and Inter are reportedly ready to offer the player an escape route.

As reported by TMW, via the Express, Inter will look to seal themselves a bargain, by approaching Özil in January when he has just six months left on his contract - a situation which would allow the player to join the San Siro side for free in the summer transfer window.

Inter midfielder João Mário has reportedly fallen out of favour with the club, after failing to blossom into the club talisman I Nerazzurri had hoped when they signed the Portuguese international from Sporting Lisbon in 2016. Alternatively, Inter may look to secure a cash deal for the player before January, allowing them to steal a march over potential transfer rivals.

Özil appears to have lost the faith of many Arsenal fans due to his lack of desire to sign a new contract with the club, and his performances on the pitch have done little to put himself in the Gunners faithful's good books either.

In particular, the player's abject performance in the 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool was scorned relentlessly by the club's fans, outraged by his efforts.

The attacking midfielder arrived to the great excitement of Arsenal fans in 2013, having built up a strong reputation during his time at Real Madrid.

However, Özil has failed to live up to his lofty reputation, failing to produce consistent performances - dazzling in one game and then going missing in the next.