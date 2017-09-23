Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Admits to Increasing Frustration Over Adrien Silva Transfer Saga

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted there is increasing frustration over the ongoing Adrien Silva situation which has seen the summer acquisition unable to train or play for the Foxes since his £22m move from Sporting Lisbon.

FIFA withheld the International Transfer Certificate, which is required for Silva to make his move official as the documentation for the deal was received a mere 14 seconds after the transfer deadline.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

As a result the 28-year-old has been forced to train on his own at Belvoir Drive whilst the Foxes appeal the decision, and although hoping for an update on the situation Shakespeare has revealed there is no new news on the situation - but it is one he will not stop questioning.

Shakespeare said on the issue, via Leicester Mercury: “It is my job to do that [ask for updates]. I want the player. I want to involve him so it is my job to keep asking and I will keep doing that.

This could be the start of the end of the world and we STILL haven't sorted the Adrien Silva deal out #lcfc https://t.co/qpvQo6wJgr — Dicko (@DickoLCFC) September 23, 2017

“I want to be positive for the lad because when I speak to him it is like a little boy saying please can I come and play with your ball. I am aware that sometimes there is only so many times you can tell a person ‘you need to train in there.’ For all parties the quicker we can get him in there the better.

“He wants it all dealt with quicker. He is frustrated but he understands what the legal side of it is as well.

Cannot wait to see @adrien_silva23 playing for Leicester 💙⚽️👍 — Dave Cowen (@DaveCowen1981) September 23, 2017

As Silva continues to work with the club's strength and conditioning coaches in order to maintain his fitness, Shakespeare is also aware that he needs integrating into the squad, and in a bid to do so he invited the midfielder into the dressing room following the Foxes win over Liverpool in the League Cup.





He added: “I invited him into the dressing room on Tuesday after the game and to see how he responded to meeting his team-mates, and being in and around them.

“I can’t wait to get the all clear to get him out on the training pitch. He is training on his own at the moment. The process is in place and the quicker we get an update on that the better for me and for him.

“He is doing a bit of both [training inside and out], because you can go stir crazy just training inside.

“When he looks outside and sees the English weather and it is raining he asks can he stay in! But he is quite happy to come outside as well,” he added.