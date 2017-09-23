Soccer

Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Slams English Midfielder Following Move to Chelsea

19 minutes ago

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has expressed disappointment over losing Danny Drinkwater to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Having helped the Foxes win the league title two seasons ago, the English midfielder has joined former teammate N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge, completing a deadline-day move to London following a transfer request.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Drinkwater hasn't made a single appearance for the Blues just yet as he's currently nursing a calf injury, but should kick his Chelsea career off after the upcoming international break.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Shakespeare revealed that his relationship with the player became somewhat strained following recent developments.

"Sometimes players see the opportunity to move to a bigger club and the financial rewards that might bring," he said.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Danny made it clear he wanted to move and didn’t want to be here. The relationship we’d had up to that point had been very good."

Shakespeare hinted that things might have gone down differently if he'd had the final say, but admits that he was powerless to stop the move.

"I’ll be honest, I wasn’t happy losing one of my best players," he added. "The big disappointment is I didn’t want to sell him for any price and ultimately I have to abide by people above me because they run the club."

