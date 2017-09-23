Soccer

Liverpool Fan YouTuber Hints at Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Following FIFA 18 Launch Event

31 minutes ago

The Virgil van Dijk transfer saga has taken another twist recently, following the Dutchman's involvement at a FIFA 18 launch event.

The 26-year-old defender was involved in a bit of online banter with YouTuber Calfreezy. The pair were attending the launch event and Liverpool fan Calfreezy, who made his name producing FIFA videos online, was keen to offer the Dutchman a rematch if he signs for Liverpool, according to the Express.

Away from the potential transfer, Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed that Van Dijk would be in contention to start for the Saints on Saturday, with Manchester United travelling to the south coast for matchday six in the Premier League.

"We'll decide on Friday," he said. "But every single week, Virgil is important because he is getting better.

"After a long period of time without playing a game, now he is training well again and it's good news for us because we need Virgil, like every single player in our squad," Pellegrino added. 


"I think every single week he will improve but at the same time he needs to train, he needs to play because the best training session for me is to play games."

