Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Rejoices in Forwards' Form and Claims None of Them Deserve to Be Benched

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has praised the impressive start to the season made by his talented crop of striking talent, and has claimed that none of his attacking stars deserve to sit out the bench this season. The Red Devils have been in scintillating form, sitting joint top of the table after romping through their opening five matches of the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash with Southampton, via FourFourTwo, Mourinho took the time to praise the quality of the attacking players in his squad - who have contributed to the club scoring 16 goals in their first five games of the campaign. Addressing the lack of first-team starts given to 21-year-old Anthony Martial, Mourinho claimed:

"It's hard for him but it's hard for many others. So many players are in good moments, playing well. It's hard for all of them.

"When I see the match last Wednesday (a 4-1 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion), the attacking players – Martial, Rashford, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard – who deserves to be on the bench? No-one. Nobody deserves to be on the bench. But they are four, plus Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is six. I cannot play with the six."





Mourinho's dilemma will be eased by the fact that the club will be competing across four competitions this season, allowing the rotation of a highly gifted squad of players. Martial in particular seems to be flourishing under Mourinho's management, after the fiery Portuguese manager repeatedly criticised the form of the Frenchman during last season's tricky campaign.

Manchester United travel to Southampton on Saturday afternoon, brimming with confidence following their fine start to this year's campaign.

In their ascent to the top of the table, Mourinho's men have swept aside their opposite, including three 4-0 victories over West Ham United, Swansea and Everton.