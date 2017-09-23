Soccer

Manchester United Set to Battle Champions League Rivals for 16-Year-Old Serie A Starlet

an hour ago

Manchester United are looking to add yet another young attacking talent to their ranks sooner rather than later, as they aim to secure the signing of Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri. 


Pellegri fired a brace against Lazio in Serie A last weekend despite being just 16 years old, having come on towards the end of the first half to replace Ricardo Centurión in a fighting 3-2 defeat, and his dramatic ascension has a number of Europe's top clubs interested. 

CalcioMercato report that Inter were on the brink of taking the teenager to play at San Siro this summer before a €60m move for him and Salcedo Mora was blocked by the Milan-based club's owners, while Italian giants Juventus and Milan also hold a keen interest in one of their country's brightest talents. 

However, the Premier League's money is never far away when top talent is on the table - and Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to be in the hunt for the teenager, who became the first player born in 2001 to score a Serie A goal when he notched against Roma at the end of last season. 

Genoa have struggled at the start of their domestic season thus far, taking just two points from their opening five games to sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Verona. 

However if one part of their game is firing it's their attack - their five goals scored leaving them solidly mid-table in terms of attacking prowess, while their defence is the fifth weakest in hte division. 

Should they fail to remain in the top flight at the end of the season, Pellegri and his agent Beppe Riso would likely hold most of the cards when negotiating a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs - with Genoa unable to demand a sky-high fee from Serie B. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters