Manchester United Set to Battle Champions League Rivals for 16-Year-Old Serie A Starlet

Manchester United are looking to add yet another young attacking talent to their ranks sooner rather than later, as they aim to secure the signing of Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri.





Pellegri fired a brace against Lazio in Serie A last weekend despite being just 16 years old, having come on towards the end of the first half to replace Ricardo Centurión in a fighting 3-2 defeat, and his dramatic ascension has a number of Europe's top clubs interested.

PELLEGRI comes on and scores a brace for Genoa. He is 16!? Remember he almost ruined Totti’s goodbye game at the end of last season — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) September 17, 2017

CalcioMercato report that Inter were on the brink of taking the teenager to play at San Siro this summer before a €60m move for him and Salcedo Mora was blocked by the Milan-based club's owners, while Italian giants Juventus and Milan also hold a keen interest in one of their country's brightest talents.

However, the Premier League's money is never far away when top talent is on the table - and Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to be in the hunt for the teenager, who became the first player born in 2001 to score a Serie A goal when he notched against Roma at the end of last season.

Genoa's 16 years old Pellegri scored 2 tonight. And this is his dad, Genoa's assistant,crying while sitting on bench pic.twitter.com/tNFkG0El95 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 17, 2017

Genoa have struggled at the start of their domestic season thus far, taking just two points from their opening five games to sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of Verona.

However if one part of their game is firing it's their attack - their five goals scored leaving them solidly mid-table in terms of attacking prowess, while their defence is the fifth weakest in hte division.

Should they fail to remain in the top flight at the end of the season, Pellegri and his agent Beppe Riso would likely hold most of the cards when negotiating a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs - with Genoa unable to demand a sky-high fee from Serie B.