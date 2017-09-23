From One Legend to Another! Ex-Brazil Star Wishes Compatriot Happy Birthday in Heartwarming Tweet

There have been few more talented stars to emerge out of Brazil than legendary attackers Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in the past 20 years.

The pair wowed football fans in their home nation and across the globe with their natural talent, skills and eye for goal in the years gone by and, while we can no longer enjoy them following their retirement from playing, we'll always have the memories of just how superb they were.

Ronaldo recently celebrated his 41st birthday - crazy, right? - and received something of a suitably excellent tweet from his compatriot to mark the occasion:

Hoje é aniversário de um dos maiores jogadores da história. Parabéns, @Ronaldo Muita saúde e aproveita o teu dia. Um grande abraço! pic.twitter.com/YJx9c0c3X0 — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) September 22, 2017

For those who don't know Portuguese, Ronaldinho's caption read: "Today is the birthday of one of the greatest players in history. Congratulations, @Ronaldo good health and enjoy your day, a big hug!"

N'aww. It's always refreshing to see two former team mates - and former Real Madrid and Barcelona rivals no less - still getting on well despite where they are in their lives outside of football, and we're sure the feeling is mutual where Ronaldo is concerned.

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus may be the biggest Brazilian stars right now, but they both have a ways to go before they can be named in the same sentence as Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

