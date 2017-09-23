Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Hoping to Have Joel Matip & Dejan Lovren Back for Leicester Clash

Liverpool defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are expected to return to the Reds' defence when they take on Leicester City on Saturday, per The Times.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his side fail to win their last four matches, with their latest result coming in the form of a 2-0 loss to the Foxes in the Carabao Cup during the week, and will he hoping for an improved defensive performance this time around.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Both defenders missed the match against Craig Shakespeare's side, with Matip having suffered a knock and Lovren sitting out the last two matches due to a back issue.

The Reds have only let 16 goals in from the 20 matches that the players have featured in together, but their fitness concerns have seen them miss 24 matches in total, much to the team's detriment.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, will definitely miss this one as he serves out the last game of his three match ban. And Daniel Sturridge could come in in place of the Senegalese, having reaffirmed his desire to remain at Anfield in the Summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Yes, we did [speak] and it was good,” Klopp said regarding the former Chelsea forward. “It was not a talk of him saying, ‘When can I go?’ or, ‘Where can I go?’





“It was not that talk, but about what we planned for this season. He is important, not ‘could be,’ but in the end I can only pick 11 players.

“We are fine. We decided not to take him to Leicester because he would not have started. It was better to stay here and train twice because he can get better physically. He’s always getting better because he can train all the time.”