Reports From Spain Claim Star Defender Will Be Next Real Madrid Player to Renew Contract

Reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be the next in a long line of Bernabéu stars to commit their future to the club by signing a new contract. The likes of Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Isco have already signed the dotted line of commitment, and Ramos is believed to be next in line to do so.





As reported by Spanish football outlet Marca, the 31-year-old is preparing to sign a new deal within the next couple of weeks, which will see him see out his career with the club - assuring his stay with Los Blancos until the end of the 2021 season. Ramos is one of the side's star players, and is omnipresent in their defensive line as a born footballing leader.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Ramos has been an integral part of Real Madrid since joining the La Liga giants from his boyhood club Sevilla in 2005. Initially beginning his career as a right-back, Ramos developed into one of the best central defenders in the world, and has won four La Liga trophies, three Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys.

On the international circuit, Ramos is captain of Spain and has won one World Cup and two European Championship trophies for his country. Racking up a staggering 145 caps in the process, Ramos is one of the defensive greats in Spanish footballing history.

Real Madrid have endured a tricky start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign, producing two poor home draws against Valencia and Levante and losing on their own turf to Betis in a run which sees them languishing in eighth place - seven points behind a rampant Barcelona, who have won all five of their opening matches with gusto.