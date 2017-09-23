Soccer

Spurs Star Davinson Sanchez Claims There Was Only One Team He Wanted to Join Amid Barcelona Talk

32 minutes ago

Tottenham signing Davinson Sanchez was entirely focused on joining Mauricio Pochettino's side, in spite of talk linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Sanchez joined the North London club from Ajax in the summer, representing a major coup for Tottenham in a largely disappointing transfer window. 

The Colombian has gone on to become a regular fixture in Pochettino's starting XI, earning two starts in the Premier League and another in Tottenham's opening Champions League match of the 2017/18 campaign.

In the weeks leading up to Sanchez's eventual move to Tottenham reports suggested that Barcelona were interested in signing the now former Ajax player. However, Sanchez has cited his admiration for Tottenham manager Pochettino as a key reason why he joined the Premier League club, and not the Catalans.

“I saw the chance to grow as a player,” Sanchez said per the Daily Mail.

“He is a truly great coach. To be a great coach is to be a great person. He can joke with you but you go out there and you want to fight for him.’

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“Everyone was telling me, “You have to play in Barcelona: you’re fast, strong, technical, made for it”. It was initially to play for Barca’s B team, but I wanted continuity at a high level.

“I had a fantastic time at Ajax and we reached the Europa League final. This summer, I heard a lot of noise, but Spurs was the only offer on the table. Mauricio Pochettino is a huge influence.”

Sanchez and Tottenham have begun the new season in decent fashion, overcoming West Ham on Saturday lunchtime to maintain their Premier League title pursuit. But they will also look to continue their positive form in the Champions League as travel to Cyprus to take on APOEl on Tuesday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters