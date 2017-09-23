Spurs Star Davinson Sanchez Claims There Was Only One Team He Wanted to Join Amid Barcelona Talk

Tottenham signing Davinson Sanchez was entirely focused on joining Mauricio Pochettino's side, in spite of talk linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Sanchez joined the North London club from Ajax in the summer, representing a major coup for Tottenham in a largely disappointing transfer window.

The Colombian has gone on to become a regular fixture in Pochettino's starting XI, earning two starts in the Premier League and another in Tottenham's opening Champions League match of the 2017/18 campaign.

In the weeks leading up to Sanchez's eventual move to Tottenham reports suggested that Barcelona were interested in signing the now former Ajax player. However, Sanchez has cited his admiration for Tottenham manager Pochettino as a key reason why he joined the Premier League club, and not the Catalans.

“I saw the chance to grow as a player,” Sanchez said per the Daily Mail.

“He is a truly great coach. To be a great coach is to be a great person. He can joke with you but you go out there and you want to fight for him.’

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“Everyone was telling me, “You have to play in Barcelona: you’re fast, strong, technical, made for it”. It was initially to play for Barca’s B team, but I wanted continuity at a high level.

“I had a fantastic time at Ajax and we reached the Europa League final. This summer, I heard a lot of noise, but Spurs was the only offer on the table. Mauricio Pochettino is a huge influence.”

Sanchez and Tottenham have begun the new season in decent fashion, overcoming West Ham on Saturday lunchtime to maintain their Premier League title pursuit. But they will also look to continue their positive form in the Champions League as travel to Cyprus to take on APOEl on Tuesday.