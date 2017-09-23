Watford's impressive start to the season continued after a hard fought win away to Swansea, whose stuttering start to this campaign continued.

Swansea's early play was characterised by optimistic long balls up to Wilfried Bony, who seemed to have no support from Swansea's frontline.

The Swans' sloppy play ultimately lead to the opening goal when Bony's loose pass in the middle of the park was spread out wide to Andre Carrillo, whose cross fell kindly to Andre Grey who rifled home his first goal since his record £18.5m move from Burnley in the summer.

The home team's' inability to string a handful of passes together translated into a hostile atmosphere, with the home fans continuously booing their players. This discontent seemed to drive Watford forward, with Kiko Femenia's half volley eventually being turned in by Andre Carrillo, only for the linesman to rule it out for offside. Carillo's first half performance warranted a goal; the Peruvian was unlucky not to double the Hornets' lead.

Swansea's best chance of the first half came when Tom Carroll's free kick fizzed across the box, only for Bony to steer his header wide of the far post. This was met by a collective groan around the Liberty Stadium, with Swansea almost certainly looking set to equalise before the half-time whistle after they enjoyed a dangerous 5 minute spell at the end of the half.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Whatever Paul Clement said to his players at half time sparked an unbelievable change in energy, as the home side looked a completely different team. With Tammy Abraham and Roque Mesa replacing Clucas and Van der Hoorn at half time, the murmurs of discontent from the first half quickly turned to roars of support as Swansea started to take control over game.

Swansea's £11m signing from Las Palmas, Roque Mesa, gave the Swans some much needed composure in the middle of the pitch, and they enjoyed a large share of possession in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

The midfielder seemed to be paying homage to the Swansea of old as the home side's attacking moves flowed through the Spaniard. This pressure ultimately lead to an equalising goal after Olsson's hooked ball over the top bounced uncontrollably in the Watford penalty box, before Bony's snap shot was spilled to Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, who had the simple task of slotting home Swansea's first home goal of the season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As the second half progressed, both teams pushed for the winner, with Swansea's mounting pressure slowly dissipating as Watford worked their way back into the game.

After an end-to-end period at the end of the game, Watford capitalised on a loose ball in the middle of the park, and Richarlison drove at the heart of the Swansea defence. Alfie Mawson's poor challenge failed to stop the midfielder, who carried on to slot home Watford's winner courtesy of the underside of the bar.

Swansea's dismal start to the season continues, despite dominating for most of the second half. Watford will be pleased with today's victory after losing 6-1 last week Manchester City, as well as their midweek defeat to Bristol City in the League Cup.