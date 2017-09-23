West Ham 2-3 Tottenham: Kane Stars at London Stadium as the 10 Men Hold on for Crucial Victory

Tottenham held on for a vital win as a sending off for Serge Aurier led to a strong comeback challenge from West Ham, despite a Harry Kane brace and a Christian Eriksen goal orginal putting Spurs 3-0 up.

Following a slow start to the contest by both sides the game burst into life in the 34th minute when the away side opened the scoring.

Andy Carroll gave possession away to Christian Eriksen in the centre of the pitch, the Danish midfielder then picked out Dele Alli who whipped a pinpoint cross into the path of Harry Kane and last season's top goal scorer finished off the clinical counter attack.

Just four minutes later Harry Kane would get his and Tottenham's second goal of the game, following Joe Hart making a good save from a Dele Alli effort the ball bounced to Kane who took full advantage of West Ham's unguarded net.

Christian Eriksen got the goal his performance deserved with 30 minutes left to play. Following Harry Kane being denied a hatrick by a matter of inches, as his free kick cannoned off the post, Aurier's deflected cross fell to Eriksen who buried a low shot into the bottom corner.

Javier Hernandez then grabbed what looked to be only a consolation for West Ham in the 65th minute. The Mexican finished off Fonte's flick on from a corner to give West Ham a glimmer of hope.

However, just minutes later a moment of madness from Serge Aurier saw him gain a second yellow card and Spurs go down to 10 men. The needless tackle on Andy Carroll was the catalyst for a West Ham onslaught on Tottenham's goal.

The away side managed to withstand West Ham's assault until the 87th minute when a brilliant cross from Masuaku picked out Kouyate. The Senegalese midfielder's bullet header flew past Hugo Lloris to set up a tense final few minutes.

With West Ham's second of the game coming so late on Tottenham managed to see out the rest of the game and secure all three points.