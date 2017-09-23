Soccer

Zinedine Zidane Insists He Remains Happy With Real Madrid Performances Despite Being in 'Bad Moment'

an hour ago

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that Real Madrid are far from out of the race in La Liga this season, despite falling seven points behind Barcelona just five games into the season. 

Los Blancos have dropped all seven of those points in their opening three home games of the season, leading some fans to worry about their title defence, but Zidane reassured supporters that the race is far from over. 

Quoted by ESPN FC after his press conference this week, he said: "We do not think that. This has just begun. If I had a seven-point lead, I would not be saying the season is over. Each team will have a bad period over the season. In football, everything can happen. This is long - we have 33 games left to play."

He added that he remains happy with his side despite their run of adverse results, saying: "This is a bad moment for us, but I am very happy with how we are playing. The press can talk about things, but we are not going to change what we are doing. 


"Before I was lucky, now I am jinxed. But I am still lucky, don't worry. I love my job and enjoy it every day. This will turn around, we are not worried about that."

A number of key players will miss the weekend's trip to Alaves, including Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Mateo Kovacic, Jesus Vallejo and Theo Hernandez, and Zidane admitted: "It is always annoying when you are missing players, but we can do nothing about that. Over the season this can happen. We must deal with it at this time."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters