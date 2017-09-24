Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Fires Warning Shot Towards Arsene Wenger Over His Treatment of Lacazette

Gunners legend Ian Wright has issued a warning over Arsene Wenger's continuous substituting of Arsenal's club record, £52m signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The 26 year-old has only found the net twice in the league since his move from Lyon to North London in the summer, and was left on the bench during Arsenal's humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool earlier this month.

As well as this, he was substituted in the 66th minute in last week's goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ian Wright, who remains Arsenal's second highest goalscorer of all time, believes Wenger's failure to give Lacazette consistent, 90 minute appearances may cause the Frenchman to become unhappy at his lack of game time.

In an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said, “I was really disappointed to see he was taken off.

“At some stage that is going to start to rankle with him. He wanted to stay on.

“He would have thought he would get something in the latter stage of the game. He has to earn that right.”

Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette - How Arsenal could line up against West Brom without Danny Welbeck https://t.co/1SDu29l90K — E-Arsenal (@e_arsenalnet) September 24, 2017

Lacazette, who scored 37 goals for Lyon last season, will be looking to build on his recent performances, with many tipping him to be in the running for the golden boot before the season began. However, with just two goals after five games, he'll need to hit a rich vein of form to keep up with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal host West Brom in Monday's evening clash, with both teams looking to move up nearer to the top five; a win for either team would put them in touching distance of fifth placed Liverpool.