Soccer

Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Fires Warning Shot Towards Arsene Wenger Over His Treatment of Lacazette

24 minutes ago

Gunners legend Ian Wright has issued a warning over Arsene Wenger's continuous substituting of Arsenal's club record, £52m signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The 26 year-old has only found the net twice in the league since his move from Lyon to North London in the summer, and was left on the bench during Arsenal's humiliating defeat at the hands of Liverpool earlier this month. 

As well as this, he was substituted in the 66th minute in last week's goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ian Wright, who remains Arsenal's second highest goalscorer of all time, believes Wenger's failure to give Lacazette consistent, 90 minute appearances may cause the Frenchman to become unhappy at his lack of game time.

In an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said, “I was really disappointed to see he was taken off.

“At some stage that is going to start to rankle with him. He wanted to stay on.

“He would have thought he would get something in the latter stage of the game. He has to earn that right.”

Lacazette, who scored 37 goals for Lyon last season, will be looking to build on his recent performances, with many tipping him to be in the running for the golden boot before the season began. However, with just two goals after five games, he'll need to hit a rich vein of form to keep up with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal host West Brom in Monday's evening clash, with both teams looking to move up nearer to the top five; a win for either team would put them in touching distance of fifth placed Liverpool.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters