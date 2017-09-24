Arsenal Look Set for Swap Deal With Inter Milan Involving Gunners' Wantaway Forward

Inter Milan are preparing a January swap with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, with the German international set to leave the Emirates Stadium after his contract talks breaking down, according to transfermarketweb.com.

It is reported that the 28-year-old was expecting his new deal, which would keep him with the Gunners past the end of this season when his current agreement expires, would be to a similar level of teammate Alexis Sanchez's demands of around £400,000 per week.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, according to the report, the north London hierarchy and boss Arsene Wenger are now resigned to the fact they will lose the World Cup winner this summer for free, after being unable to come to a successful conclusion.

But Inter Milan are set to wade in before then and snap-up the attacking-minded playmaker early next year, with the Black and Blues keen to orchestrate a swap deal with Arsenal which also includes midfielder Joao Mario.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The Serie A giants have been unimpressed with the Portuguese man's recent form and are looking to freshen things up in the middle of the park.

Any deal where the Gunners benefit either financially, or otherwise, will be appealing to those high up at the Emirates Stadium, considering Ozil will be a free agent when the curtain falls on this campaign.

Mesut Özil in the Premier League since 2013/14:



Most chances created (402)

Most successful crosses (229)

Most assists (42)



🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0puupTkj6G — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 1, 2017

However, even though the former Real Madrid man has been heavily criticised for a number of his performances during his time in the Premier League, it would be difficult to see a positive for Arsenal if both the chance creator and Sanchez were to depart within the same term.