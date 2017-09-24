Aston Villa Striker Ross McCormack to Revive His Career at Melbourne City After Fall-Out

After falling out of favour at Aston Villa, Ross McCormack is on the verge of being loaned to the other side of the planet. Subject to the completion of a loan move to Melbourne City - the striker is seeking game time to revive his career at Aston Villa.

Following a spat with manager Steve Bruce, McCormack has fallen further and further down the pecking order due to his attitude last season. Many expected the 31-year-old to redeem himself this season, given the hefty £12m fee paid for the player, but this loan move indicates he is not a part of Bruce's plans currently.

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

According to the Birmingham Mail, this loan move should be announced by the clubs shortly, with McCormack arriving in Australia to cover for the injured Bruno Fornaroli of Melbourne. Having revealed that the club attempted to sell the striker in the summer, the A-League transfer window is still open which is why this deal has materialised:

"Nobody came in for him,” Bruce said, alluding to the summer window. “Sunderland played at it, played at it and played at it but it didn't come through. Unfortunately, that’s where we were left. I was a bit shocked by it but that’s the brutal reality of it. Nobody came for him, unless I missed them!”

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Should McCormack find his shooting boots during this spell away, Bruce hasn't shunned the possibility of recalling the Scottish International.





Bruce said: “I wish him the best of luck no matter what people think and all the rest of it. He needs to go and play somewhere and get himself in the right condition. It could be the perfect fit for him.”