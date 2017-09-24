Brighton held onto a narrow one-goal lead to end Newcastle's four-game winning streak thanks to a sensational overhead kick by Tomer Hemed. Holding on till the very end, it was a tense game defined by a lack of chances, but also heroic defending.

Winning his first game over his former club, Brighton manager Chris Hughton will be delighted with the result along with the home crowd - who were noisy throughout the occasion.

Brighton looked the more threatening in the opening minutes, using their aerial and physical dominance to overpower the Newcastle backline. The best chance early on fell to Pascal Gross 11 minutes in - the striker powered a shot at goal, but the ball hit Knockaert and went out for a goal kick.

The latter was the catalyst for Brighton going forward - consistently spraying balls out wide with ease, bringing his teammates into the game. However, the game dropped off in terms of intensity after the opening third - with the first half characterised by a lack of clear-cut chances for both sides.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Void of ideas going forward, a game that started off with huge promise dwindled - as both teams remained defensively resolute, with the game goalless going into the break. However, it wouldn't take long for the scoring to be opened in the second half; six minutes to be exact.

Brighton were the first to strike, a deep free-kick was slung into the box and headed on by Stephens - before Hemed had the finishing touch with an exquisite bicycle kick. Given the home side's dominance, it was a deserved lead for Brighton who kept hold of the ball excellently and had the mainstay of chances.

51: GOOAALL!! Hemed fires the ball home with a brilliant first-time finish, after Stephens nods on Gross's cross. #BHAFC 1 #NUFC 0 — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) September 24, 2017

They could have doubled the lead moments later, March stretched to meet a cross, but the resulting effort was cleared off the line by Elliot. It was a magnificent save by the Newcastle keeper with his foot - keeping his side in the game for the meantime. Newcastle were on the ropes, failing to create going forward and looking uncharacteristically vulnerable in defence.

It was backs to the wall stuff for Chris Hughton's side in the closing moments, with Dunk and Duffy blocking and blasting the ball clear. Despite a late barrage by the away side, Brighton held firm in defence and saw out the result professionally. Back to winning ways, Brighton fans will be delighted to get the better of Newcastle who pipped them to the title last season.