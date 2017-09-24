Soccer

Brighton Star Solly March Explains Why He Rejected Newcastle as Seagulls Prepare to Take on the Toon

an hour ago

Solly March has spoken about his decision to turn down an offer from Newcastle United with the Brighton winger set to face off against the club he shunned on Sunday afternoon.

As reported by the Shields Gazette, the 23-year-old has no regrets about staying with the south coast side in favour of the Toon Army: 


"What’s happened was probably for the best – staying local with Brighton definitely gave me more of a chance of making it," said the Eastbourne-born player.

"It was the right thing do – it’s worked out well so far, and hopefully it stays that way. It’s a big game and we need something from it. I’m excited to get out there on Sunday, and hopefully create some good moments and win the game." 

On the subject of how he is coping with Premier League football March said : “I feel comfortable, but I’ve definitely got more to give. Hopefully, I can show that over the next few games. I’m enjoying it, and hopefully I can enjoy it for a bit longer than just this season.”

Brighton are currently 17th in the Premier League and their home form will be crucial if they want to stay in the top flight. This is also a big game for Newcastle because a win for them would take them into the Champions League qualification spots. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters