Brighton Star Solly March Explains Why He Rejected Newcastle as Seagulls Prepare to Take on the Toon

Solly March has spoken about his decision to turn down an offer from Newcastle United with the Brighton winger set to face off against the club he shunned on Sunday afternoon.

As reported by the Shields Gazette, the 23-year-old has no regrets about staying with the south coast side in favour of the Toon Army:





"What’s happened was probably for the best – staying local with Brighton definitely gave me more of a chance of making it," said the Eastbourne-born player.

Brighton winger explains why he turned down Newcastle offer https://t.co/HRdlnriyGt #nufc (Pic: PA) pic.twitter.com/P1YrT2l0wd — Shields Gazette (@shieldsgazette) September 24, 2017

"It was the right thing do – it’s worked out well so far, and hopefully it stays that way. It’s a big game and we need something from it. I’m excited to get out there on Sunday, and hopefully create some good moments and win the game."

On the subject of how he is coping with Premier League football March said : “I feel comfortable, but I’ve definitely got more to give. Hopefully, I can show that over the next few games. I’m enjoying it, and hopefully I can enjoy it for a bit longer than just this season.”

Brighton are currently 17th in the Premier League and their home form will be crucial if they want to stay in the top flight. This is also a big game for Newcastle because a win for them would take them into the Champions League qualification spots.