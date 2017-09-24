Soccer

Dortmund Star Praises Maximilian Philipp After Midfielder's Fantastic Start at the Club

14 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze has been speaking highly of teammate Maximilian Philipp, following the 23-year-old's fantastic start to the season.

Gotze was speaking to the Bundesliga's official website following their 6-1 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach and was full of praise for his midfield partner:

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

"He is absolutely top. He’s always there in those key moments. He trains how he plays. What you see in training is what you see in the stadium," claimed Gotze.

"I'm sure we'll have a lot of fun with him. Maxi is a great addition for everyone here - for us as a team and also for the whole club. He more than repays the faith the club have put in him."

World Cup winner Mario Götze is back playing at Borussia Dortmund under new coach Peter Bosz, after returning from the serious metabolic disorder that kept him out of the team for the majority of last season.

The 25-year-old has managed four starts this season already in the Bundesliga and grabbed an assist in Saturday's game, showing signs of returning to the form he showed before his diagnosis.

In Saturday's game Borussia Dortmund breezed past Borussia Mönchengladbach 6-1 to reaffirm their place at the top of the Bundesliga standings, thanks in part to an Aubameyang hat-trick and a brace from former Freiburg ace Philipp brace. Not only did Philipp score two of his team's goals, but he also laid on the third for Aubameyang in a stunning performance by the German.

That brace adds to Phillip's astounding goal tally this season, with the player currently sitting on a 4 goals in six game record, despite being a wide midfielder.

With Philip and Aubameyang in form and Dortmund having won five of their first six Bundesliga games, their clash with European giants Real Madrid in the Champions League, on Tuesday, couldn't come at a better time for the German side. 

