Soccer

Former Bayern Munich Midfielder Labels James Rodriguez a 'Typical' Number 10 Who Doesn't Track Back

44 minutes ago

Former Bayern Munich star Michael Ballack has offered his take on James Rodriguez, and believes he is a 'typical' number 10 who neglects defensive responsibility and struggles with the pace of the game.

The summer loan signing from Real Madrid was supposed to be enjoying a new lease of life with the Bundesliga giants but instead, question marks have been raised over his ability to adapt.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

It would appear Ballack - who represented Bayern between 2002-06 - is a man who shares those concerns over the Colombian, and he told BILD, via Goal: "He is a giant footballer, but he still has problems with the pace of the game. Against Schalke his pace going backwards improved. He is just a typical No. 10 who doesn’t like tracking back.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"James has the advantage that he has a good connection with his coach. Carlo put him in a difficult situation because there was already criticism of him. For a player this is a big advantage if you have a coach who is standing beside you when you're being questioned."

Rodriguez was only given five minutes to impress against Wolfsburg on Friday, as the Bavarians were held at home 2-2.

He will be hoping for more of a chance against Paris Saint-Germain as the Champions League returns this week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters