Former Newcastle & Freshly Released Footballer Has Ridiculous Go at EA Following FIFA 18 Omission

It's that time of year again when the virtual game of football takes centre stage over the real version, with FIFA 18 set to be released across the UK next Friday.

It's not just the fans however who love FIFA 18, with it also being the game of choice for many of the professionals.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Nevertheless, as is always the case some players weren't happy with their ratings on the game, with players such as Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Tottenham's Dele Alli examples of players who have vented their frustration at EA.

"To be honest I don't think I'll use myself in the game because I don't think my rating is very good," claimed Dele Alli at the official launch, via the Mirror

"I'm going to refuse to play with myself until I'm a little bit more realistic!"

However, it's one thing to be lower rated than you believe and another to be left out of the game completely. Former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger, is one such player that finds himself falling victim to the latter, when it was revealed earlier in the week that he would not be included in the latest installment of FIFA.

So 2months in custody stops you from being on Fifa @EASPORTSFIFA 😵😵 wonder if I was @Cristiano or MESSSSI.. would this HAPPEN.. HMMMM — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) September 21, 2017

Im hearing I'm on the new GTA YAAAAAY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😁🤷🏿‍♂️ — Nile Ranger (@NilePowerRanger) September 22, 2017

Before you check, no he's not on a new unannounced GTA game. To most it would seem fair that Ranger was left out of the game after only just being released from prison, however it was clearly something the striker was not best pleased about.

Ranger has just been released from prison, such that EA deemed it inappropriate to include him in this year's game.

Ranger served just 10 weeks of an eight-month sentence for online banking fraud, after being released early for good behavior.

Since returning to professional football, Ranger has scored one goal in four League One fixtures for Southend. However, his return has not been without problems after he was unable to play against Shrewsbury earlier this month because of a curfew, with his electronic tag also only just being removed prior to this weekend's game against Fleetwood.