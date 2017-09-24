Soccer

Former Newcastle & Freshly Released Footballer Has Ridiculous Go at EA Following FIFA 18 Omission

13 minutes ago

It's that time of year again when the virtual game of football takes centre stage over the real version, with FIFA 18 set to be released across the UK next Friday.

It's not just the fans however who love FIFA 18, with it also being the game of choice for many of the professionals. 

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Nevertheless, as is always the case some players weren't happy with their ratings on the game, with players such as Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Tottenham's Dele Alli examples of players who have vented their frustration at EA.

"To be honest I don't think I'll use myself in the game because I don't think my rating is very good," claimed Dele Alli at the official launch, via the Mirror

"I'm going to refuse to play with myself until I'm a little bit more realistic!"

However, it's one thing to be lower rated than you believe and another to be left out of the game completely. Former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger, is one such player that finds himself falling victim to the latter, when it was revealed earlier in the week that he would not be included in the latest installment of FIFA.

Before you check, no he's not on a new unannounced GTA game. To most it would seem fair that Ranger was left out of the game after only just being released from prison, however it was clearly something the striker was not best pleased about.

Ranger has just been released from prison, such that EA deemed it inappropriate to include him in this year's game.

Ranger served just 10 weeks of an eight-month sentence for online banking fraud, after being released early for good behavior.

Since returning to professional football, Ranger has scored one goal in four League One fixtures for Southend. However, his return has not been without problems after he was unable to play against Shrewsbury earlier this month because of a curfew, with his electronic tag also only just being removed prior to this weekend's game against Fleetwood.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters