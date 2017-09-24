Jay Rodriguez States He's 'Definitely Improving' at West Brom Following January Transfer From Saints

West Brom's summer signing Jay Rodriguez has commented that he is 'definitely improving' at his new club - following his time at Southampton where he struggled with injuries.

Rodriguez has strung together a series of appearances for the Baggies - finding the back of the net twice already this season. Featuring mostly down the left, Rodriguez has pace and a good eye for goal, making him a fantastic asset for Tony Pulis' side.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Amongst two West Brom players to feature in all competitive games this season, Rodriguez seems to have recuperated the fitness and form that made him one of England's most promising players a few years back. A move to the Hawthorns has certainly put him back into contention for a spot in England's World Cup squad.

Speaking to the official club website, Rodriguez said: "It's been very easy to settle in from the first day, the lads have made me feel really welcome and it was so good to feel that. Just to get to work with the lads has been amazing so far and I'm really enjoying myself."

Yet, the 28-year-old continued to stress the room for improvement, saying: "To play games consistently, to feel important and to keep improving as a player is the main aim for myself. As long as I keep working hard and that consistently is there, then I feel I will improve.

"It's been great, I've really enjoyed it so far and I've only just started." Rodriguez continued, "If you stop learning football I think that's when you finish and you can't carry on improving. For me, you've got to keep taking in as much as you can - learning, improving every day in training. Definitely, I'm improving."