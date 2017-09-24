Jose Mourinho Praises Southampton Following Man Utd's Narrow 0-1 Victory at St. Mary's

The closing minutes of Manchester United's victory against Southampton away sparked controversy as Jose Mourinho was sent off for clashing with the fourth official.

Though away fans were relieved that United won 0-1 in the tight fixture, many supporters were upset by the fact that the Red Devils switched to a defensive 3-5-2 formation in the final third of the match instead of going all out attack.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking to manutd.com, Mourinho explained that he had to make his team defensive in the second half as solidity won the game for United.

"What pleased me was the pragmatism, at half-time we talked and we wanted to kill the game, and we had chances to kill the game," Mourinho said regarding the second half.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We wanted to be in control but sometimes you can’t, sometimes we are not able, sometimes we have to give credit to the opponent."

Southampton maintained a solid defence and continued to press with a strong attack throughout the match but United managed to pull through at St Mary's.

"It [defensive play] was not our decision, it was the way the game went. And then there was a moment we feel that we are in difficulties, so it's better to make it solid.

''In a league that is becoming so defensive, it was the first time that we played 20 minutes with a more defensive approach. Without this period we take a point not three."