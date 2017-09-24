Soccer

Jose Mourinho Praises Southampton Following Man Utd's Narrow 0-1 Victory at St. Mary's

34 minutes ago

The closing minutes of Manchester United's victory against Southampton away sparked controversy as Jose Mourinho was sent off for clashing with the fourth official. 

Though away fans were relieved that United won 0-1 in the tight fixture, many supporters were upset by the fact that the Red Devils switched to a defensive 3-5-2 formation in the final third of the match instead of going all out attack.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking to manutd.com, Mourinho explained that he had to make his team defensive in the second half as solidity won the game for United. 

"What pleased me was the pragmatism, at half-time we talked and we wanted to kill the game, and we had chances to kill the game," Mourinho said regarding the second half.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"We wanted to be in control but sometimes you can’t, sometimes we are not able, sometimes we have to give credit to the opponent."

Southampton maintained a solid defence and continued to press with a strong attack throughout the match but United managed to pull through at St Mary's.

"It [defensive play] was not our decision, it was the way the game went. And then there was a moment we feel that we are in difficulties, so it's better to make it solid.

''In a league that is becoming so defensive, it was the first time that we played 20 minutes with a more defensive approach. Without this period we take a point not three."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters