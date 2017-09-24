Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Praises 'Fight' of Liverpool Players in 3-2 Victory Against Leicester

44 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp has praised the 'fight' of his players in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds took a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho, but eventually were forced to hold on to a narrow victory.

And Klopp has expressed his delight at the resilience of his side in difficult circumstances, particularly after Simon Mignolet saved a Jamie Vardy penalty in the second half.

"We are not the Harlem Globetrotters," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "We don’t go out and try to play really good football, we are here for results and so we play for results. 

"I loved how we fought for it. It could have been clearer but after a few games with no results, or not the right results, you have to fight back. That’s what we did and now we can build on this.

"It’s the first time I sit here with something in my pocket [from Leicester]. Usually I sit here and say congratulations to Leicester. It feels a big difference, to be honest. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"We really think we are on a good way but we are absolutely aware that we have to show it with results, so everybody can see it."

Mignolet was at the centre of attention at the King Power, caught out on a number of occasions, but making amends with the penalty save.

"The penalty was one situation, but as I said he touched the ball and as a goalkeeper," Klopp said. "If you save it you make a very good day of it, I would say. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The first goal we conceded, that was a foul on him and you should not blame him for being in this situation. I thought the very first ball, he made a brilliant save from Jamie Vardy. It was a good game [from him]."

And on Coutinho's performance, Klopp added: "I’m not blind, he was obviously good and that’s cool for us. 

"We think we did it right, we gave him 45 minutes [on Tuesday] so he could get a little bit more rhythm but it was not too intense - it was not too good for the game in midweek to take him off, to be honest! But for today it was perfect and he can be happy about his performance and I am very happy about it."

