Leaked Report Claims PSG Superstar Neymar Is Earning a Staggering €100,000-a-Day at His New Club

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is officially the most expensive footballer in history, and you would be correct in thinking that should mean he is right up there as one of the highest paid.

A report from Football Leaks and Der Spiegel, via Marca, claims that Neymar pockets €3,069,520 every month from the Qatari-backed club, which equates to an incredible €4000-an-hour and €100,000-a-day.

Image by Matt Barnes

The Brazilian, who is the new poster boy for Ligue 1 following his £198m record move from Barcelona in the summer, is believed to have found a swanky new home in France that is just nine kilometers from PSG's training complex and 14 from the Parc des Princes - the rent is a paltry 14k euros a month...

Neymar has settled into life well in Paris so far, having hit five goals and five assists already, but he made headlines for the wrong reasons recently against Lyon for having an on-field spat with Edinson Cavani over who would take a penalty.

Neymar wanted to take the spot-kick, and compatriot Dani Alves even handed him the ball from Cavani, but the Uruguayan did end up taking it and missed. The two are even believed to have come close to blows in the dressing room if not for the intervention of captain Thiago Silva.

Neymar drew widespread criticism for his behaviour, and it appears that his ego, reputation and daily wage will not entitle him to special duties at the Parc des Princes.

