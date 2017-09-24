Man City Star Wishes to Be Known as a Defender First Despite Plaudits for 'Cultured' Playing Style

Manchester City star John Stones has revealed he wishes to be recognised as being a top defender first and foremost.

Stones has always drawn praise for the 'ball-playing' side of his game, and the ability to manouvre out of sticky situations without having to punt the ball away in a panic.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Last season though, and on occasion at Everton, the 23-year-old has faced criticism for neglecting the primary duties of a defender, and question marks have been raised whether he will ever justify his £50m price tag.

By contrast this season, Stones has looked far more assured alongside Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, and the Englishman is keen to become more known for his actual defending.

He told the Mail: "The gaffer is the perfect manager for me to play for. He has helped me tremendously. I don't want to be known as the ball player. I want people to say that I have got that in my locker as well. But I want to be known as a defender first.

"That's what I love to do: make those last-ditch blocks. When we played Feyenoord the week before last, they had a break away and an attacker was about to take a shot. I made a last-ditch block and that was as good as scoring a goal."

Stones has been a big reason why City have only conceded two goals so far this season, and watched on as the attacking stars of the team have flown out of the traps, and there is very much an early feel that a trophy is in the offing this season which is hugely important for him.

He added: "The manager expects us to give everything every day and wants us to improve. That's what we want to do for him. We want to become winners. That's why I came here. I wanted to play with the best and against the best and win trophies."