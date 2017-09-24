Soccer

Man City Star Wishes to Be Known as a Defender First Despite Plaudits for 'Cultured' Playing Style

44 minutes ago

Manchester City star John Stones has revealed he wishes to be recognised as being a top defender first and foremost.

Stones has always drawn praise for the 'ball-playing' side of his game, and the ability to manouvre out of sticky situations without having to punt the ball away in a panic.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Last season though, and on occasion at Everton, the 23-year-old has faced criticism for neglecting the primary duties of a defender, and question marks have been raised whether he will ever justify his £50m price tag.

By contrast this season, Stones has looked far more assured alongside Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, and the Englishman is keen to become more known for his actual defending.

He told the Mail: "The gaffer is the perfect manager for me to play for. He has helped me tremendously. I don't want to be known as the ball player. I want people to say that I have got that in my locker as well. But I want to be known as a defender first.

"That's what I love to do: make those last-ditch blocks. When we played Feyenoord the week before last, they had a break away and an attacker was about to take a shot. I made a last-ditch block and that was as good as scoring a goal."

Stones has been a big reason why City have only conceded two goals so far this season, and watched on as the attacking stars of the team have flown out of the traps, and there is very much an early feel that a trophy is in the offing this season which is hugely important for him.

He added: "The manager expects us to give everything every day and wants us to improve. That's what we want to do for him. We want to become winners. That's why I came here. I wanted to play with the best and against the best and win trophies."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters