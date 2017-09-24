Soccer

Sunday September 24th, 2017

Manchester City secured another emphatic Premier League victory on Saturday, ruthlessly disposing of bottom of the league Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

And Pep Guardiola's ideal vision of Juego de Posicion football was clear to see in the buildup for the fifth goal, finished off sensationally by Fabian Delph.

As revealed by Opta, City completed 31 passes before the midfielder found the top corner, the most prior to a goal in the Premier League since September 2015.

The hosts' dominance, particularly in the second half, was epitomised by their control of the ball. They finished the game with an overwhelming 72% of possession, leaving Palace penned in to their own half for much of the game.

And Guardiola was visibly pleased with the performance of his side after the game, following a result which kept them top of the Premier League with six games played.

"The first half we had problems as the ball must be moved and we didn't move it," the Catalan coach told BBC Sport.

"But the last 10-15 minutes of the half we got it. The second-half was much, much better. Sane's goal was so important. His first touch for the goal was brilliant. He runs in behind amazingly. Always the right tempo and moment."

City have now scored a prolific 21 goals from their opening league games, and conceded just twice. They are, however, only above rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

