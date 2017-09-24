Mauricio Pellegrino Believes Southampton Should Have at Least Got a Point After United Loss

Saturday afternoon saw Southampton lose to Manchester United at home despite putting in a solid performance throughout the match in both attack and defence.

Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino believes that with the good performance Southampton put in against the Red Devils, his team should have at least gotten a draw, Daily Echo understands.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“The football is efficiency and you have to score goals," Pellegrino said regarding his team's failure to convert solid chances in the match.

“I don’t like to talk about good luck or bad luck because we have to score goals and we couldn’t, but at the same time I think we played a good game."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

In the past seven fixtures, the Saints have only managed to win two games, but did display some good teamwork in their match against the Red Devils.

“In general we control the game against Man U that is a team that it is really difficult to control even when they are defending because in counter attack they are really good, they have got pace, they are in direct play really strong."

Pellegrino believes his side performed really well, but needed to be perfect if they wanted to win the game.

“I think we did 90 per cent of the thing we were working really well and against these type of teams you have to play really well, really close to excellent to win games.”