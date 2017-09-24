Soccer

Rio Ferdinand Blasts 2 Liverpool Defenders Despite Reds' 2-3 Win Over Leicester City

15 minutes ago

Liverpool managed to win at their second attempt against Leicester City, after meeting the Foxes for the second time in a space of four days at the King Power stadium.

Although the Reds won a tight contest, claiming a 2-3 victory, Rio Ferdinand criticised Liverpool's defensive set up, talking specifically about two players in their backline, as reported by BT Sport

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I think (Dejan) Lovren's not good enough," the Manchester United legend said. "He's shown over a period of time that he makes too many mistakes. (Alberto) Moreno, defensively, is not good enough.

"Going forward he is a delight to watch, but defensively, where you want him to be good first and foremost as a defender, he doesn’t do the job, he doesn’t quite cut it."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool find their strength in games through their attack, with players such as Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho often at the epicentre of the Reds' goals. 

Liverpool's defence however, is the reason why the former the Champions League winners fail to seal solid performances. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

After selling Mamadou Sakho in the summer, Ferdinand believe Liverpool would benefit from have Virgil van Dijk in their team. 

"I think Virgil van Dijk would have improved this team no end," he said. "He would have been that dominant centre-half and I think that, alongside Matip, that would have been a good partnership."

Liverpool attempted to buy the Saints captain in the summer, but were blocked by Southampton and allegedly brought to task for allegedly dealing with the Dutchman behind the club's back. 

