Soccer

A Scan Will Determine How Long West Ham Star Will Potentially Be Out For

43 minutes ago

Michail Antonio will require a scan to determine the extent of his groin injury that he suffered in Saturday's defeat to Spurs. Antonio had to come off after only 28 minutes and now Hammers fans will be anxiously waiting to see how long he will be out for.

Speaking post-match, Bilic, as reported by Football.London, said: “It’s a groin, he fell a bit. I just spoke to him, he didn’t pull it big time but we have to scan it first to see how big it is, how bad it is."

On the issue of whether he took a risk in starting Antonio, who has struggled with injuries over the past year, Bilic said: “No we didn’t. We were very cautious and he passed the test, not today but yesterday. It was all clear, so we are not taking those kinds of risks here knowing that it can harm in in the long term, it just happened. It’s not the same spot as before.”

West Ham are in poor form and are currently in the relegation zone in 18th place with one win in six in the league. 

Antonio has yet to score in the Premier League this season but he has looked lively, completing more take-ons than any other West Ham player in the league with nine.

