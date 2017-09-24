Sir Alex Ferguson Took Just 45 Minutes to Decide That He Didn't Want to Sign Franck Ribery

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson turned down the chance to sign to Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery in 2006 after watching him for just 45 minutes, stating the now seven-time Bundesliga winner was "not good enough."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The 75-year-old went to scout the pacy wide man during Bolton Wanderers' UEFA Cup clash with Marseille in February of that year, however after just casting his gaze over the then 22-year-old for one half, was sure the 81-times capped France international could not cut it at Old Trafford.

Little did the Scot know that the snub would allow European giants Bayern Munich to snap up that year's Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year just over 12 months later, with the attacker going on to play an integral role in the 20 pieces of silverware secured at the Allianz Arena since.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"Alex was watching Franck Ribery, the Marseille winger, but decided by half-time he was not good enough for United", former communications chief to Tony Blair and Ferguson's good friend, Alastair Campbell, wrote in The Sunday Times.

Manchester United have been able to showcase some of the biggest names in the world of football in their history, but seemingly, and now rather embarrassingly so, missed the chance to add another one to the list just over a decade ago.