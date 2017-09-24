Spurs Have Already Identified the Man Who Could Replace Harry Kane Should it Ever Come to That

For now, Harry Kane leaving Tottenham seems one of the most unlikely things that could happen. But according to Calcio Mercato, Spurs may already have a contingency plan in place just in case the worst were to happen.

Who can blame them after losing both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Real Madrid? But the fact that Kane is an academy product and an actual Spurs fan should be of some comfort to the London side.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Per the report, though, Mauricio Pochettino has identified Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik as a potential replacement for the England international, who has scored 75 Premier League goals in the last three seasons.





The Polish forward has been sidelined with a knee injury, having gone down against SPAL on Saturday, and is likely to undergo surgery, yet Italian sources are claiming that he could be under consideration by the Londoners.

Milik will be visited tomorrow at Villa Stuart by professor Mariani. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) September 24, 2017

A tweet from Napoli following the incident reads: ""On the basis of today's [Sunday] exams at Pineta Grande clinic, the possibility of a surgical solution for Milik emerged.

"Milik will be evaluated tomorrow [Monday] at Villa Stuart [a clinic in Rome] by Professor [Pier Paolo] Mariani."

Kane, meanwhile, has found his form in front of goal after yet another barren month of August. The forward has already found the back of the net on four occasions in Premier League action this month, and looks poised to go for a third consecutive Golden Boot.