Soccer

Spurs Have Already Identified the Man Who Could Replace Harry Kane Should it Ever Come to That

23 minutes ago

For now, Harry Kane leaving Tottenham seems one of the most unlikely things that could happen. But according to Calcio Mercato, Spurs may already have a contingency plan in place just in case the worst were to happen.

Who can blame them after losing both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Real Madrid? But the fact that Kane is an academy product and an actual Spurs fan should be of some comfort to the London side.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Per the report, though, Mauricio Pochettino has identified Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik as a potential replacement for the England international, who has scored 75 Premier League goals in the last three seasons.


The Polish forward has been sidelined with a knee injury, having gone down against SPAL on Saturday, and is likely to undergo surgery, yet Italian sources are claiming that he could be under consideration by the Londoners.

A tweet from Napoli following the incident reads: ""On the basis of today's [Sunday] exams at Pineta Grande clinic, the possibility of a surgical solution for Milik emerged.

"Milik will be evaluated tomorrow [Monday] at Villa Stuart [a clinic in Rome] by Professor [Pier Paolo] Mariani."

Kane, meanwhile, has found his form in front of goal after yet another barren month of August. The forward has already found the back of the net on four occasions in Premier League action this month, and looks poised to go for a third consecutive Golden Boot.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters