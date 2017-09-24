Soccer

Steven Taylor Reveals Strange Newcastle Team Meeting That Followed Magpies' 2009 Relegation

14 minutes ago

Ex-Newcastle man Steven Taylor has shed light on the stressful period that followed the club's relegation in 2009.

After the heartbreak brought about by the drop to the Championship, Newcastle were treated to a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Leyton Orient in a pre-season friendly, leading to manager Chris Hughton and Kevin Nolan calling a meeting.

The coach and player asked squad members to put their hands up if the wanted to leave, and hands did go up.

By the time the new season had rolled around, Obafemi Martins, Habib Beye and Sebastien Bassong were gone.

“We got absolutely hammered and we had a meeting the next day and Kevin Nolan and Chris Hughton said ‘listen, if you don’t want to be here, put your hand up’," Taylor, who now plays for Peterborough told Sky Sports.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“A few players put their hand up and in the space of a week those players had gone.

“People were putting their hands up, yeah, because I think they had their moves sorted, so they knew anyway that they were going.

“I think players know who the ones are who are going to leave and it was kind of making sure we knew.

“The players… it didn’t hurt enough and that was the biggest thing for us.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“Alan Shearer came in and he tried to get rid of the players he didn’t think were going to be here the following season.

“It was a learning curve and I think it was a good thing for us to get rid of the players who didn’t want to be there.

“It was the best thing for Newcastle at that time, getting rid of those kind of egos and getting players for the Championship to get us back to where we wanted to be.”

