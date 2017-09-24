Tammy Abraham Believes Swansea 'Are Better' Than Their Current Form Suggests

Tammy Abraham believes that recent Premier League results do not show a true reflection of Swansea's capability.

Swansea so far have only won one out of six games in the league. They once again lost on Saturday in disappointing fashion at home to Watford. The Hornets opened the scoring early on and dominated the first half. Substitute Tammy Abraham managed to equalise for the Welsh side in the second half but the Swans couldn't hang on and Watford scored a late winner.

GOAL Swansea 1-1 Watford (56 mins)



Tammy Abraham puts Swansea level, tapping in after Wilfried Bony's shot is saved#SWAWAT — Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2017

Speaking to the Official Swansea FC website Abraham said: “It is a disappointing result. We knew at half-time it was not good enough. The gaffer made changes and we came alive in the second half.

“We did well to get back into the game and levelled things up, but we conceded in the last minute which was a big downer for us. We felt we could go on and win the game when we equalised. We went all out to win but lost the ball on the counter attack.

“We know we are better than what we are showing and we need to pick ourselves up. We have more games to put things right. Now we have to go to West Ham and fight for the win.”

Abraham is on loan from Chelsea and the 19-year-old has so far scored two goals in the Premier League.