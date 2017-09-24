Thierry Henry Tips Arsenal Youngster Reiss Nelson to Make it All the Way to the Top

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Reiss Nelson possesses all the attributes to earn a place in Arsenal's first team.

Nelson has impressed in the Gunners' academy set up and is hailed by many as Arsenal's best prospect in years. His impressive performances at the youth level earned him a professional contract last season.

Buzzing to get my first @arsenal start. Thank you for all the support from the fans today. #COYG pic.twitter.com/GU0vK3dkWl — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) September 20, 2017

Much to Arsenal fans' delight, Arsene Wenger handed Nelson a starting berth in the first team's Carabao Cup fixture against Doncaster. And while Nelson struggled to make an impact from a wing-back role, former Arsenal striker Henry believes the youngster has what it takes to become a first team regular.





"I worked with Reiss when I was at the Arsenal Academy and I was so impressed with him. He has all the attributes to make it," Henry wrote in a column for the Sun. "At the Academy, he was training and playing with the U18s — and he was only 16. But he was so good that, after two or three months, we felt he was wasting his time.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"He was not learning anything because he was too good for that standard.

"So he was moved up to the Under-23s so he could work with stronger and bigger guys.

"This kid has all the talent to be knocking on the door of the first team."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Although Wenger elected to deploy Nelson in an unfamiliar wing-back position, Henry suggests the teenager would be most effective in a more advanced role.

"It was a shame not to see him start in his best position. He is a No 10 or a winger and he played as a wing-back. But as a kid, at a club like Arsenal, you take every chance you get.

"Now, having all the attributes to make it and actually making it is a massive gap. It’s like the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

"He is about to the enter the real world, the pro world. Can he handle it?

"Well, he has desire, confidence, and a great attitude.





"He will run at you and be brave on the ball."