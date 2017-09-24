VIDEO: Furious Fernebahce Fan Hilariously Smashes Up TV After Watching His Side Concede to Besiktas

However passionate a football fan you think you are, it's probably not likely that you'll compare to this guy...

In a video courtesy of Oddschecker, a Fenerbahce supporter can be seen punching the absolute s*** out of a TV in a truly magnificent display of fury, after it had screened his team conceding a goal to rivals Besiktas.

The Istanbul derby got a bit too much for one Fenerbahce fan yesterday...pic.twitter.com/w1hMhsHUXa — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) September 24, 2017

The most hilarious part is the fact that it isn't just one accidental lash out - his emotion just completely spills over to the point where it actually looks like a bit of a set up.

It all got just a bit too much, and if you're expecting to learn that Fenerbahce went on to lose the game, then you'd be wrong - they actually won 2-1 in the end, making this chap look a bit bloody silly.

The pulsating derby saw the referee brand five red cards in the match, including three in the final five minutes, as well as there being two goals.

Besiktas' goal came from Ryan Babel in the 87th minute, meaning the poor fan missed two of the dismissals as a result of his incredible outburst.