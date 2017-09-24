Wilshere Set to Reject Any New Contract Offers & Will Leave Arsenal for Free in Summer

Jack Wilshere rejected a new contract from Arsenal in the summer and there are now fears that the 25-year-old will leave the Gunners at the end of the season. Arsene Wenger did claim this week that there had been no discussion with the English midfielder regarding a new contract.

However according to reports in The Sun , the hierarchy at the Emirates wanted Wilshere to sign a new deal during the summer but were rejected. Arsenal were hoping Wilshere would sign a new deal and then they would loan him out again like they did last season.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal ace WILL quit on a free transfer next summer https://t.co/XLpaoF00sj pic.twitter.com/zdAmMCKDmA — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) September 24, 2017

A source close to Wilshere said: “Arsenal didn’t want to loan him out again unless he signed a new contract — but he didn’t want to sign one.If Jack gets back into the Arsenal team on a regular basis and feels he is seriously part of the club’s plans, there is still a chance he might stay.

''However, as things stand, he is still of the view that he will be leaving at the end of the season. But he will be giving it his all for the club and will remain professional.”

Wilshere was reportedly unhappy that he was farmed out to Bournemouth last year.





Wilshere made his first Arsenal start since May 2016 in Wednesday’s 1-0 League Cup win over Doncaster but he will probably be back on the bench when the Gunners take on West Brom tomorrow night.