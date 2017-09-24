Zinedine Zidane Insists There Are 'Better Days' Ahead for Real Madrid After Narrow Alaves Victory

Despite admitting that 'this is not a brilliant' period for Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that 'better days' lie ahead for his side following their 1-2 victory over Alavés on Saturday.

Following a week of immense pressure after their 0-1 defeat to Real Betis, the French boss was simply relieved to come away from the match with three points in the bag after an impressive brace from Dani Ceballos took attention away from another largely stuttering performance.

Speaking after the conclusion of the game at the Mendizorroza Stadium, Zidane said, via Marca: "It was not easy, this is not a brilliant period for us. We will have much better days and we will play much better than this, but we achieved our objective, which was to win.





"Today we could have lost points, they had chances too, although less than we did. We deserved to win, but this is football and for us two goals is not many with all the chances we had.''

After scoring his first goals for the club in his first starting appearance, Zidane was also quick to heap praise on 21-year-old Ceballos, as he said: "I am very happy for the player, as he is ready to play and did very well today getting both goals.

"I am happy for him because he is a boy who wants to learn and he will have more opportunities.

"More than just the goals, he has played a great game.

Ceballos's teammate Cristiano Ronaldo however is yet to find the back of the net in his last two matches, but despite the increasing worry amongst supporters, Zidane is confident he will prove to be the difference sooner rather than later.

He added: "When you do not score, you are frustrated, but Ronaldo is calm.

"He wants to score and he had the chances to do so. In the end we always know he will make a difference eventually."

The victory on Saturday propelled Real Madrid to fourth place in the table - seven points behind league leaders Barcelona - but now Zidane's side must turn their attention to the Champions League on Tuesday night when they face Borussia Dortmund.