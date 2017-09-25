Soccer

Arsenal Face Competition in the Hunt for Highly-Rated French Defender Harold Moukoudi

an hour ago

It has been revealed that Arsenal are in the running for highly-rated 19-year old Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi, but face a battle with Bordeaux and Red Bull Leipzig for the youngster’s signature.


Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is a big fan of the Frenchman, who has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in French football.

Reports suggest that Le Havre are resigned to the fact that they will lose Moukoudi, with Wenger keen to bolster his defensive options in preparation for club captain Per Mertesacker’s retirement come the end of the season.

Should Moukoudi leave Le Havre, the youngster- who has already been capped for the France under 18’s- could follow suit with fellow countrymen Paul Pogba and Dimitri Payet, who also left the club at a young age.

The Daily Mirror has revealed that Le Havre will look to get the best possible deal for the defender this January, allowing the Frenchman to return to his home club for the remainder of the season.

In other news, Wenger has accepted Kieran Gibbs’ claim that the defender is set to improve under the guidance of Tony Pulis.

The left-back made the switch from Arsenal to West Brom in the summer transfer window for an estimated £7m, admitting he was excited at the opportunity of improving as a defender under Pulis, writes the Mirror.

However, Wenger feels that there is a more particular reason why Gibbs is likely to progress at The Hawthorns.

“He will have more to defend maybe,” claimed the Arsenal manager. “They are a team that focus more on defending. We are a team that goes forward.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Jack Wilshere has, “too much talent for Arsenal to give up on him”, but feels the England international will not reach the heights of his potential.

Wilshere played 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Doncaster and is expected to start pushing for a more consistent first-team role, though Nicholas feels Monday night’s match against West Brom is too soon.

However, Nicholas is happy with Wilshere’s progress, still deeming the injury-plagued midfielder ahead of three players in Arsenal’s pecking order.

“None of us, in all honesty, think he can get back to where he was four or five years ago because the injuries have been so severe,” said Nicholas, speaking to Sky Sports. “But if he can get close to that then he’s still worth keeping.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters