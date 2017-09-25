Blaise Matuidi Discusses 'Easy Choice' to Join Juventus After Impressive Turin Derby Victory

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has opened up on his move to Juventus - admitting that his decision was an easy one to make after being linked with the Bianconeri last summer.

This weekend saw Matuidi feature in his first ever Turn derby for the Old Lady, a game which saw them run the show with a 4-0 win. And the Frenchman says he wants to take that confidence into this week's Champions League match against Olympiakos:





"We’ve built up some confidence and we have to continue in this way: it’s vital we win at home, even though we know there are no easy games in the Champions League." Matuidi told Juventus' official website.

The 30-year-old made the switch to the Allianz Stadium over the summer from Paris Saint Germain, for a shockingly small fee of €18m, and he's now opened up on the switch:

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It was an easy choice," he said, "because Juventus are a world-class club. The club has won a lot of trophies and has a lot more to win. My France team-mates Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba have spoken to me about it, along with the coach Didier Deschamps.

"I’m settling in well. I was given the best-possible welcome and I’m proud to be part of this group. I already understood a bit of Italian and this made everything much easier, especially understanding the coach’s instructions and my team-mates’ advice."

"I had been in contact with Juventus the year before, but for a variety of reasons the move didn’t come about. As they say, better late than never. I’m here now, I’m very happy and I hope to stay for a long time."