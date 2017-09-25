Crystal Palace Arrange Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly to Rebuild Confidence Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Crystal Palace have arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly against non-league side Bromley to rebuild some confidence ahead of Saturday's trip to Old Trafford, the Mirror have reported.

The Eagles have not yet scored a goal and are without a single Premier League point as they prepare to play second-placed Manchester United.

New manager Roy Hodgson will use the Bromley friendly to work on tactics before the weekend's daunting fixture.

The former England boss has lost both league games since taking over from Frank de Boer, although did oversee a victory in the League Cup against Huddersfield.

Hodgson's side fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in their last outing, leaving them rock bottom of the Premier League after six games.

"We've got to accept that we have been given a headache and we have to try to find the aspirin," said Hodgson after the loss, quoted by BBC Sport.

"In the short term these defeats are staring us in the face as we are playing quality teams.

"We know there is a lot of work to do with this group and they know that too."

He added: "I am learning about the team all the time and they are learning. Our focus has to be in May. By the latter part of the season the players must know what we are looking for. They should feel stronger by then."

After Saturday's visit of Old Trafford, Palace face an equally imposing opponent in Chelsea at Selhurst Park.