FIFA to Allow Countries to Wear 'Political' Poppies Once Again Ahead of Armistice Day

FIFA are said to be set to scrap their ban on poppies being printed on shirts ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Germany on November 10 - the day before Armistice Day.

Last year sparked outrage amongst the British population after world football's governing body FIFA ruled that poppies were banned from being worn in football matches because they were too political.

However, according to the Mirror, this year the ban has been lifted and teams can wear the poppy without facing the threat of being fined.

The reports says that FIFA send out draft proposals stating that if both teams and competition organiser agree to displaying poppies, they can be worn. It is also understood that Germany are in agreeance with the FA over their desire to show their respect.

Last year, after FIFA had banned poppies, each of the home nations decided to don them anyway - leading to fines for each country.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke out against the ban, labelling the decision as "utterly outrageous".

The decision came after a flurry of hate was shot at West Brom's James McClean, who refuses to wear a poppy on his shirt whenever autumn rolls around.

"People say I am being disrespectful but don’t ask why I choose not to wear it." McClean told the Sun after being asked about his decision not to show respect.

"If the poppy was simply about World War One and Two victims alone, I'd wear it without a problem.

"I would wear it every day of the year if that was the thing but it doesn't, it stands for all the conflicts that Britain has been involved in. Because of the history where I come from in Derry, I cannot wear something that represents that."