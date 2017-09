¡FUERZA MÉXICO! | Las subastas deportivas que se han hecho en apoyo tras el sismo

TAG YOUR FRIENDS/family/ETC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 more day!!!!! Remeber all funds raised will go to victims of earthquakes in 🇲🇽. Every $ counts people. Many people are in need of help. Donate $20.00 or more and you enter raffle for chance to win one of these game worn jerseys ⚽️🙏🏽. Link in Bio! Un dia mas! Vamos ayudar a nuestra gente que nos necesita. #helping #earthquake #donate #mexico #jerseys #proathlete #portlandtimbers #tolucafc #clubamerica #Cruzazul #Rayadosdemonterrey #Rayados

A post shared by Rodrigo "RoRo" Lopez (@roro8futbol) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT