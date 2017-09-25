Future Liverpool Man Naby Keita a Doubt Ahead of Champions League Clash With Besiktas

£45m Liverpool star Naby Keita may very well be unable to show Reds fans what he is capable of in this Tuesday's Champions League clash against Besiktas, according to site Turkish Football.

The Guinean midfielder is currently on a season-long loan spell at former club RB Leipzig following his big-money move to Liverpool in this summer's transfer window, so the Reds faithful may have to wait a little longer before they can see their new man in action due to a recent injury scare.

Those die-hard followers of the Merseyside Club will have seen Naby Keita himself recently share just a glimpse of his draw-dropping talents on the star's Instagram account.

A post shared by Naby Deco Keita Officiel ⚽️✌🏻 (@keitanabydeco) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Jurgen Klopp and his future teammates may very well not have to wait until next summer however, as Keita's absence from this Tuesday's match may very well be a blessing in disguise according to trusted German Football expert, Lee Price, in a recent interview with Express Sport.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He said, “I revealed back in June that Keita had agreed terms with Liverpool – and there’s a chance he could move earlier.

“Firstly, don’t get carried away – at the minute it’s only a slim chance and there are no agreements in place, except the one for Keita to move next summer.

“But there’s always been talk that, depending on Leipzig’s domestic and Champions League progress, Liverpool could pay a further premium to get the midfielder early.

“If Leipzig lose on Tuesday, expect Liverpool to hold more talks to discuss whether a January deal could be done.

“A win, on the other hand, would severely hamper any chances of Keita moving early as Leipzig won’t want one of their star players going anywhere.”

For those current Liverpool players, Tuesday beckons a different approach to the news surrounding Keita, as they prepare for a trip East to face Spartak Moskva.

Fans will be hoping for a strong performance following their initial three points in this year's Champions League group stage.